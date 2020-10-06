Cop Cites Qualified Immunity In Raptors Prez's Countersuit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco Bay Area police officer who sued Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri for allegedly punching him to gain access to the court following the Raptors' 2019 NBA Finals victory, told a California federal judge he cannot face counterclaims for excessive use of force because he is protected by qualified immunity and that force was necessary to prevent potential "serious crimes," including terrorism. Alameda County sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland, who was working as a security guard at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, urged the judge in a...

