Trump Accuser Wants DOJ Ejected From Defamation Case

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- E. Jean Carroll moved to eject the U.S. Department of Justice late Monday from her defamation case against President Donald Trump, arguing that a lawsuit shield for federal employees doesn't apply and that "slandering women" is not a part of anyone's job description. In a 45-page memo, Carroll's attorneys laid out a two-prong argument rebutting the government's attempt to intervene in her defamation claims against Trump, saying that the Federal Tort Claims Act does not protect the president's vitriol and, even if it did, his allegedly abusive lies were not among his official duties, merely personal attacks he launched while in...

