Bid Protest Spotlight: Methodology, Conflict, Corrective Scope

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- This month's bid protest roundup examines three recent decisions by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Sumaria Systems Inc. evaluates whether an agency's use of the highest technically rated, reasonably priced offeror methodology violates the Federal Acquisition Regulations.[1] AT&T Corporation examines a conflict of interest wherein the awardee would effectively evaluate its own performance under a separate contract.[2] CenturyLink QGS addresses the scope of a corrective action that allegedly resulted in the disparate treatment of offerors.[3] Sumaria Systems Given Congress' recent crackdown on the use of lowest-price technically acceptable procurements for certain acquisitions, agencies have turned to different source selection methodologies in...

