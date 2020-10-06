Jones Day Wants To Seal Berkshire Hathaway Unit's Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Jones Day wants a Texas state court to seal records in a Berkshire Hathaway unit's suit over the firm's role in a soured acquisition, calling the company's use of its attorney-client communications to bring the allegations "shockingly improper." In a motion filed on Monday in Harris County, Texas, Jones Day urged a judge to seal a Sept. 24 petition and related documents filed by Precision Castparts Corp. alleging the firm conspired to trick it into overpaying for failing German piping manufacturer Schulz Holding GmbH & Co. KG. Jones Day claims the suit is premised on privileged information that Precision improperly obtained in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS