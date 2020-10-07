Census Count Must Go Through Month's End, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that the federal government must take until Oct. 31 to complete data collection for the 2020 census, but said it could still try to meet an end-of-year deadline to report data to President Donald Trump even though he and many other federal officials have said that can't be done. The Commerce Department and its Census Bureau had asked the circuit court to stay a Sept. 24 preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh in a lawsuit attacking a "replan" the bureau introduced in August. The replan shortened the deadline for data collection from...

