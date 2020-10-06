Gunderson-Led Cloud Comms Co. Dialpad Hits $1.2B Value

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Gunderson Dettmer-led business communications platform Dialpad said Tuesday it had reached a valuation of $1.2 billion after its latest funding round, which was led by Morgan Lewis-advised Canadian pension fund OMERS. San Francisco-based Dialpad Inc. told Law360 Tuesday that it hit "unicorn" status — which refers to privately owned startups that are valued at $1 billion or more — after ringing up $100 million in its Series E financing round to fund product development, sales, and marketing initiatives and international expansion. The financing comes as businesses have increasingly relied on services that facilitate working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dialpad founder and...

