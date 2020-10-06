Ex-Theranos CEO Slams Safeway, Walgreens Fraud Charges

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes urged a California federal judge Tuesday to throw out fresh charges accusing her of defrauding Walgreens, Safeway and others by lying about the viability of her company's blood-test technology, arguing the charges are time-barred and overly broad while improperly expanding the definition of investors. During a hearing held via Zoom, Holmes' counsel, Amy Mason Saharia of Williams & Connolly LLP, argued that new charges in two superseding indictments and an information sheet unfairly expand the definition of "investor" to include Walgreens, Safeway and certain board members who invested in Theranos, saying they were instead business partners....

