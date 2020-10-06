Wash. Tribe Urges Toss Of Casino Contractors' $19M Bill Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Puyallup Tribe of Indians has urged a Washington federal judge to toss a suit claiming it owes contractors $19 million for work on a casino project, saying the tribe didn't waive its sovereign immunity to the suit and the contract dispute must be heard in tribal court. A joint venture between Absher Construction Co. and Kitchell Contractors Inc. said in its September complaint that the federally recognized Puyallup tribe had not paid for work the contractors performed to build the new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, which opened in June, and has refused to submit to arbitration it allegedly agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS