1st Circ. Presses Ex-Aveo CFO On Candor With Analyst

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Aveo Pharmaceuticals' former finance chief struggled to convince a First Circuit panel Tuesday that he was truthful when he told a stock analyst the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hadn't brought up needing further trials for a kidney cancer drug, with the panel pointing out the agency had said as much at a meeting months prior. The three-judge panel skeptically weighed the argument from David Johnston, Aveo's former chief financial officer, who is seeking to toss a Boston federal jury's November 2018 verdict finding him liable in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit, as well as a two-year restriction on...

