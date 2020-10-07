Grocer Looks To Toss Suit Over Soured EB-5 Bid

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A grocery store company said it is not liable for an attorney who allegedly used the prospect of a visa to coerce a Chinese investor into handing over cash, according to a motion filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. Tegs Management LLC and its parent company, Grand Market International Corp., urged Judge Alison Nathan to dismiss the suit, which accuses the company and lawyer Serge Bauer of cheating investor Shixu Bai out of $1 million by dangling the promise of an EB-5 immigrant investor visa. "Plaintiff improperly brings this action in a meritless attempt to recover an investment he made in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS