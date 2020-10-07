Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Grocer Looks To Toss Suit Over Soured EB-5 Bid

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A grocery store company said it is not liable for an attorney who allegedly used the prospect of a visa to coerce a Chinese investor into handing over cash, according to a motion filed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Tegs Management LLC and its parent company, Grand Market International Corp., urged Judge Alison Nathan to dismiss the suit, which accuses the company and lawyer Serge Bauer of cheating investor Shixu Bai out of $1 million by dangling the promise of an EB-5 immigrant investor visa.

"Plaintiff improperly brings this action in a meritless attempt to recover an investment he made in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!