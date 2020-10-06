Consumers Urge 9th Circ. To Rehear Qualcomm Case

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A class of phone buyers allegedly harmed by Qualcomm's technology licensing practices says a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit made "grave errors" when it upended an antitrust win by the Federal Trade Commission and is urging the circuit to revisit the decision. The class of litigants — whose certification Qualcomm has asked the appeals court to overturn — filed an amicus brief Monday backing the FTC's bid for a full-court rehearing of a panel decision in August. That decision found that the high-tech company's licensing policies amounted to a contract dispute but not an antitrust violation. The key issue in both...

