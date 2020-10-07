ConocoPhillips Says $34M Venezuela Award Can't Wait On ICC

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Dutch ConocoPhillips unit wants Venezuela's state-owned oil company to cough up a nearly $34 million arbitral award stemming from their dispute over a confiscated offshore oil project, saying that waiting to resolve an interest fight would unfairly put it in line behind other creditors seeking billions from the embattled country. ConocoPhillips Gulf of Paria BV urged a New York federal judge Monday to revise an Aug. 13 order that sent the matter back to the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal in light of a roughly $8 million difference of opinion between it and Petróleos de Venezuela SA over how to...

