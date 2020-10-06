Facebook Rips 'Crass' Investor Suit Over Worker Diversity

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Facebook slammed an investor's proposed class action alleging diversity shortcomings led its stock to drop, telling a California federal court Monday its board isn't liable for an employee walkout or advertiser exodus after it decided not to censor President Donald Trump's May post seemingly calling for violence against Black Lives Matter protesters. Facebook officers and directors sued by shareholder Natalie Ocegueda in July for allegedly deceiving investors and the market by making false assertions about their commitment to diversity, argued that her suit should be tossed as it doesn't state a demand or a claim. The social media giant also contends...

