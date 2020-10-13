Employer Arbitration Agreement Pointers From 2 Rulings

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 11 and 14, respectively, the New Jersey Supreme Court and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit decided two significant cases relating to the enforceability of arbitration provisions in the employment context. Although the decisions address separate issues, both reaffirm the strong federal policy favoring arbitration agreements codified in the Federal Arbitration Act, while they attempt to clarify the conundrum of when a court versus an arbitrator determines — as the Third Circuit put it — "the arbitrability of arbitrability."[1] In Flanzmen v. Jenny Craig Inc.,[2] the New Jersey Supreme Court addressed the enforceability of an individual employee's...

