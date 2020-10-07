Heathrow Urges Top UK Court To OK Runway Expansion Plan

Law360, London (October 7, 2020, 7:44 PM BST) -- London's Heathrow Airport asked the U.K.'s highest court Wednesday to overturn a decision blocking the aviation hub's expansion plans for failing to factor in the country's Paris Agreement commitments, saying the international treaty wasn't yet part of English law when the government gave the green light. Heathrow Airport asked the U.K. Supreme Court to overturn a decision blocking expansion plans for failing to factor in climate change commitments. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Heathrow Airport Ltd.'s lawyer, David Anderson QC of Brick Court Chambers, told the U.K. Supreme Court that when the 2018 decision to increase the capacity of the airport was made,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS