Calif. Consumers Want 2nd Shot At Lipitor Antitrust Sub-Class

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Two California women asked a New Jersey court Tuesday to reconsider its ruling that they can't create a subclass of Golden State consumers in antitrust litigation against Pfizer Inc. and Ranbaxy Inc. over the cholesterol drug Lipitor, arguing that the judge's ruling last month was an error. In September, U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan denied the motion from plaintiffs Sandra Hellgren and Anita J. Cox to create the subclass and appoint separate interim lead counsel to represent it, rejecting their stance that the companies' potential use of the so-called pass-on defense would lead to a conflict of interest within the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS