DOL Says COBRA Notices Can Exclude Certain Contact Info

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Companies can exclude their health plan administrator's contact information from paperwork telling laid-off workers how to keep health insurance if a different entity handles coverage continuation matters, the U.S. Department of Labor said. The agency made this declaration Monday in a proposed Florida federal class action suit accusing Southwest Airlines Co.'s board of trustees of flouting the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 by excluding key information from paperwork sent to ex-employee Cherrita Carter. "The Department of Labor ... does not require COBRA election notices to include the contact information for plan administrators, where a different entity administers the plan's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS