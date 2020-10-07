Lyft Tells 1st Circ. Drivers Aren't Exempt From Arbitration

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Lyft has told the First Circuit that Massachusetts drivers suing to gain employee status must privately arbitrate their claims and that they do not qualify as transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce who would otherwise be exempt from arbitration. Lyft Inc., its CEO Logan Green and president John Zimmer filed an opening brief Tuesday in a consolidated appeal seeking to upend U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's March decision denying their motion to compel arbitration. Judge Talwani found that the drivers fit the definition of exempt transportation workers under Section 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act. Section 1 exempts from arbitration "contracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS