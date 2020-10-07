Conservative Groups Urge Gov. To Drop National 5G Plan

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A coalition of nearly 50 conservative groups urged a key lawmaker on Wednesday to steer clear of rumored proposals for the U.S. government to operate its own 5G network, as House and Senate leaders rolled out legislation to kneecap such a move. Americans for Tax Reform and about 40 other stakeholders told Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., that the Department of Defense appears willing to flirt with a government-led 5G project, which they said would harm taxpayers and private industry. "Taxpayers should not foot the bill for something that the private sector is already committed to doing through a free market approach,"...

