2nd Circ. Scraps Order Granting New Tribal Bond Scheme Trial

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday revived a jury's conviction of investment firm partner Devon Archer on two counts related to securities fraud for conspiring to defraud a Native American tribe, finding that a lower judge erred in granting him a new trial and ordering that he be sentenced. In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams made a mistake by prioritizing her own theory above that of the jury's. The panel also criticized Judge Abrams' analysis of the government's evidence, saying that her assessment undercut the significance of...

