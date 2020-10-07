Ex-Turner Exec Cops To NY Charges Over Bloomberg Bid Rig

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Former Turner Construction Co. manager Vito Nigro has pled guilty to New York state grand larceny charges stemming from a scheme in which he allegedly accepted $1.8 million in bribes in exchange for providing project work to subcontractors at Bloomberg offices. New York prosecutors claim the conspiracy centered on interior construction work for Bloomberg LP's Park Avenue and Third Avenue offices, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. on Tuesday. Nigro, of Middletown, New Jersey, accepted bribes from at least five construction subcontractors in exchange for getting them contract work at the offices, prosecutors said. Along...

