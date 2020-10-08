Hilton Plan Participants Denied Cert. In ERISA Suit, For Now

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday declined to certify a proposed class of current and former Hilton workers who alleged the Hilton Hotels Retirement Plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying them vested benefits but allowed them one more attempt at certification. In a 16-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly agreed with Hilton that the proposed class is "fail safe" — meaning it can only be defined once the case is resolved — because it hinges on the validity of the claims. "As a practical matter, putative members of a fail-safe class are not identifiable after class...

