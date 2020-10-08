Fee Bid Is 'Unseemly Mudslinging,' ICO Suit Co-Counsel Says

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Part of a co-lead counsel team accused their counterparts of "unseemly mudslinging" in a dispute over distribution of the $8.3 million counsel fee they earned in a settlement of allegations that Swiss blockchain company Tezos Stiftung's 2017 initial coin offering violated federal securities laws. Lawyers from Block & Leviton LLP and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP told U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero on Wednesday to deny a September motion for counsel fees filed by attorneys from Hung G. Ta Esq. PLLC, LTL Attorneys LLP, the Restis Law Firm PC and Lite DePalma Greenberg LLC, telling the magistrate judge that the...

