Hagens Berman Says It Doesn't Have To Repay $48M In Fees

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP has said it doesn't have to return about $48 million in attorney fee awards it got from a series of price-fixing settlements because the Ninth Circuit simply vacated and remanded the fees to a lower court, rather than reversing or modifying the award decision. In a Wednesday filing, the law firm claimed a pair of Ninth Circuit panels' decisions in May to vacate and remand $47.8 million in fees — which it earned from three rounds of deals totaling about $205 million in a long-running case over the prices of optical disk drives — did not mean...

