High Court Oracle-Google Copyright War May Benefit Artists

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- You might think that a copyright battle waged between tech behemoths Google LLC and Oracle America Inc. about computer code has little to do with the concerns of songwriters, authors, photographers, graphic artists, photo journalists and filmmakers. You would be wrong. These groups all filed amicus briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court in Google v. Oracle, argued on Wednesday Oct. 7. Google v. Oracle is a long-running copyright dispute in which Google admits that, pressed for time, and wanting to compete with Oracle, it copied more than 11,000 lines of Oracle's Java software code, as well as the organizational structure of...

