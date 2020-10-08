Fed. Circ. Partly OKs EcoServices' Win In Engine Patent Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Thursday affirmed that Certified Aviation Services infringed jet engine-washing patents belonging to EcoServices, though it found that a lower court abused its discretion in tacking on more damages to EcoServices' nearly $2 million award. In a nonprecedential opinion, the majority of the three-judge panel upheld a California federal court's decision that parts of an EcoServices jet engine-washing patent hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, and that parts of another patent aren't invalid as indefinite. CAS' engine washing services infringed both patents, the panel majority ruled. While a $1.95 million damages award to...

