BofA Can Seek Immediate Appeal Of NY Preemption Ruling

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has greenlit Bank of America NA to seek the Second Circuit's immediate review of her ruling that a state mortgage escrow interest law isn't federally preempted for national banks, citing potential "system-wide benefits" of clearing up multiple bank lawsuits in one fell swoop. In an order entered publicly on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf certified the preemption issue for interlocutory appeal as Bank of America battles two proposed borrower class actions accusing it of flouting a state-law requirement in New York to pay escrow interest. The judge also agreed to pause discovery in the...

