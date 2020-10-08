Liquor Importer Seeks Sanctions In 'Outlandish' Award Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A defunct U.S. importer wants a French cognac producer sanctioned for its attempt to avoid paying nearly $2 million in costs after losing arbitration over endorsement royalties allegedly owed to rapper Snoop Dog, saying that the producer took a chance with a "flimsy" arbitration and is now simply trying to skirt the consequences. In a motion filed Wednesday, Mystique Brands LLC told a New York federal judge that France-based Cognac Ferrand SAS should be forced to pay its attorney fees and costs as redress for ignoring case law and lying about their dispute history in its petition to vacate the award...

