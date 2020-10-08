Takeda Asks 2nd Circ. To Flip Actos Rulings

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical firm Takeda urged the Second Circuit in a Wednesday filing to reverse two lower-court decisions that kept alive allegations claiming it delayed the entry of generic alternatives to the diabetes treatment Actos. The firm said the appeals court should reverse District Judge Ronnie Abrams' rulings, which preserved antitrust claims brought by two groups of Actos buyers who accused Takeda falsely telling the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that its two patents covered Actos ingredients, rather than simply methods of using the drug. The buyers say misrepresentation to the FDA about the patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 5,965,584 and 6,329,404 — led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS