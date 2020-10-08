Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Morgan Stanley Fined $60M Over Unsafe Data Practices

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a $60 million fine to the U.S. Treasury on Thursday over unsafe information security practices stemming from its failure to scrub computers of customer data prior to disposal, but the bank still faces customers' proposed class actions over the potential exposure of their sensitive data.

The $60 million penalty brought by the Treasury's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency against Morgan Stanley Bank and Morgan Stanley Private Bank comes roughly four years after the investment bank's 2016 information security incident and roughly three months after the bank — at the OCC's direction — notified customers...

