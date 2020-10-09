TechWise Subcontractor Sues Over Air Traffic Control Wages

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Texas-based subcontractor Defense Contract Services Inc. sued prime contractor TechWise in Colorado federal court Thursday, saying the prime contractor owes it more than $266,000 to cover increased wages for providing air traffic control services at Fort Bliss. Huckstep Holdings Corp., doing business as TechWise, was contracted by the government for the Air Traffic Control Support Services program at Fort Bliss in Texas, according to the complaint, before TechWise entered into an agreement with subcontractor DCSI. Under the agreement, DCSI agreed to provide supplies and services for the program and said that it has faithfully paid every wage increase for its employees over the...

