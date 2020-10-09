NY1 Bias Suit Moves Forward, But Some Claims Trimmed

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Thursday that age and sex discrimination claims from four NY1 reporters can move forward, but some hostile work environment and retaliation allegations were cut from the suit. Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez and Amanda Farinacci met an early bar for proving that Charter Communications derailed their careers by denying them professional development resources and opportunities to compete for anchor slots, Judge Jesse Furman wrote in an order responding to Charter's motion to dismiss the suit. The court also OK'd equal pay claims from Torre, an anchor and theater critic, and separate retribution allegations from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS