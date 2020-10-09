Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY1 Bias Suit Moves Forward, But Some Claims Trimmed

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Thursday that age and sex discrimination claims from four NY1 reporters can move forward, but some hostile work environment and retaliation allegations were cut from the suit.

Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez and Amanda Farinacci met an early bar for proving that Charter Communications derailed their careers by denying them professional development resources and opportunities to compete for anchor slots, Judge Jesse Furman wrote in an order responding to Charter's motion to dismiss the suit.

The court also OK'd equal pay claims from Torre, an anchor and theater critic, and separate retribution allegations from...

