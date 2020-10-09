6 Big Moments From Google-Oracle You Need To Hear

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Is software like a bank vault that needs cracking? Or is it more like a football team that can lose its best players? During arguments this week in Google and Oracle's complex battle over smartphone copyrights, the U.S. Supreme Court's justices tried out just about every analogy possible. Of course, simple metaphors for complex subjects are nothing new at the high court, where a group of generalist jurists need to tackle and understand a wide range of difficult legal issues. Few will forget the late Justice Antonin Scalia asking if the Obama administration could force Americans to buy broccoli during arguments...

