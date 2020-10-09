Commerce Relaxes Import Cap On Brazilian Steel Products

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce moved Friday to temporarily relax restrictions on Brazilian steel imports, allowing products that were already scheduled to be delivered in 2020 to duck the import quota established this summer. The change unveiled Friday eases a rule announced in August by President Donald Trump that said Brazilian producers of semi-finished steel products may only import up to 60,000 metric tons of the items, a fraction of the country's regular quota of 350,000 metric tons. In that same announcement, Trump acknowledged that the lowered cap on Brazilian steel "may delay or disrupt" certain domestic activities within the U.S.,...

