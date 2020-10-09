Microsoft, Ford Tell Congress PTAB Denials 'Degrade' IPRs

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co., Microsoft, Verizon and more than 50 other companies have asked Congress to investigate the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's increasing use of discretion to deny instituting inter partes reviews, saying the agency's actions "degrade IPR proceedings" and encourage abusive patent litigation. In letters to the leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate judiciary committees and intellectual property subcommittees on Thursday, the companies asked Congress to investigate whether denying inter partes reviews based on the timing of parallel district court litigation undermines the intent of the America Invents Act. "The USPTO's actions degrade IPR proceedings and...

