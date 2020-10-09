Uber Says Wounded Driver's Claims Don't Belong In Court

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Uber told a Massachusetts federal court Friday that a driver who was shot multiple times in the head while waiting to pick up a passenger must take his workers' compensation claims to the state benefits office, rather than bring them in court. In its opposition to Pedro Fontes' motion to remand the case to state court, Uber cited precedent it said showed the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents alone should deal with the former ride-share driver's request for workers' compensation benefits. Fontes, who said he is permanently disabled from the shooting, filed workers' comp claims both in state civil court and...

