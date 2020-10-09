Reps Probe DOD Spectrum Inquiry As 'Attempt To Usurp' NTIA

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Key Democrats from a House telecom committee on Friday suggested the U.S. Commerce Department may be willing to let the Pentagon commandeer its authority over spectrum allocation by letting it establish a Defense Department-run 5G network. House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Mike Doyle, D-Pa., asked the National Telecommunications and Information Administration whether the Trump campaign or Trump-tied operatives influenced a recent Department of Defense request for information on how the Pentagon could "own and operate 5G networks." The lawmakers said they were baffled over why the Pentagon would attempt to "usurp" the authority of the NTIA,...

