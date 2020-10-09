Mass. Court Doubts Liability For Airbnb Rental Party Murder

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the family of a man murdered at an Airbnb house party faced an uphill battle Friday trying to convince Massachusetts' top court that the owners of the short-term rental property should be held partly responsible for the man's shooting death. Lawyers for Keivan B. Heath's estate administrator pressed a novel argument to the state's Supreme Judicial Court that short-term rental owners like Alexander Styller owe more to guests of their properties than is bound up in the landlord-tenant relationship. Heath was shot and killed at a party held at a short-term rental operated by Styller. In December 2018, Sharon...

