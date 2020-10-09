J&J Opens Appeal By Assailing 'Radical' $465M Opioid Verdict

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson unleashed a sweeping assault on a historic judgment ordering it to pay $465 million for sowing the seeds of narcotic painkiller addiction in Oklahoma, warning the state's high court that the ruling invites limitless litigation against major corporations for public health problems. J&J's long-awaited opening brief at the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Thursday challenged a nine-figure verdict handed down last year after the first and only trial held so far amid a nationwide onslaught of lawsuits blaming various pharmaceutical companies for the opioid crisis. Throughout its brief, J&J described the decision as dangerous and legally dubious, writing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS