Calif. Court Affirms $2.7M Auto Collision Verdict

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has upheld a jury's $2.7 million verdict in a suit accusing a motorist of causing a collision and a man's severe back injury, saying awards for pain and suffering and lost earnings were backed by substantial evidence. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Thursday unanimously affirmed a San Diego County jury's verdict in favor of Robert Mandujano in a suit accusing motorist Stephen Johnston of negligently rear-ending a vehicle stopped on a highway, which caused Mandujano to suffer a serious spinal injury that required surgery. At trial, Johnston conceded liability and Superior Court Judge Frederic L....

