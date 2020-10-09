Drug Cos. Fight Class Cert. For 'Opioid Babies' In MDL

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers and retailers facing multidistrict litigation over their alleged role in the opioid epidemic urged a federal judge Friday not to certify a class of legal guardians of babies born to mothers who took opioids during pregnancy, saying their personal injury claims can't be resolved collectively. Allergan, Walmart and more than a dozen other companies told an Ohio federal judge that there are no common issues that unify the guardians who say their children were "bathed in opioids" as their bodies formed in utero. The babies were diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, in which infants whose mothers took opioids suffer from...

