Paxton's Defense Team Slams Renewed $300 Hourly Pay Bid

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The lawyers defending Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against felony securities fraud charges told the judge presiding over the case to reject the special prosecutors' rehashed argument they're entitled to a $300 hourly rate as a "naked attempt to insert irrelevant sensational allegations into this case." On Monday, Paxton's defense team filed a response to the request that was lodged by special prosecutors on Friday, telling Harris County District Judge Jason Luong that the Court of Criminal Appeals has already determined the special prosecutors aren't entitled to that rate. Recent reports that the attorney general hired a special prosecutor to investigate...

