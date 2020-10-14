Roku Beats $41M Infringement Claim In Texas Trial

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A Western District of Texas jury on Wednesday cleared Roku Inc. of claims that its RokuTV and Roku Players devices infringed patented media streaming technology, denying the patent holding company's claim for more than $41 million in past damages. After about five hours of deliberation following five days of evidence, a seven-person Western District of Texas jury in Waco, Texas, found MV3 Partners LLC didn't prove Roku had infringed any of its claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,863,223. The case was U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's first patent jury trial since his appointment to the bench in September 2018. MV3 alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS