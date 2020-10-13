3 Firms Guide REIT's $1.7B Cold Warehouse Biz Buy

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Americold said Tuesday it's buying fellow temperature-controlled warehouse business Agro Merchants Group for $1.74 billion from affiliates of private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management in a deal guided by three law firms. Atlanta-based Americold Realty Trust said the deal for ownership of Agro Merchants Group from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP includes 46 facilities across 10 countries totaling 236 million cubic feet of refrigerated space. Americold is represented by King & Spalding LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Agro and Oaktree are represented by Latham & Watkins LLP. "The acquisition of Agro represents a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS