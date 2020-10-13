Free-Market Group Urges High Court To Take Comcast Appeal

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A free-market group on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Comcast's appeal of a Seventh Circuit decision reviving an antitrust suit against the company and to clarify that companies may refuse to deal with competitors. Washington Legal Foundation filed an amicus brief calling for the high court take up Comcast's case and reverse its 35-year-old Aspen Skiing decision, which it described as frequently misapplied and "an evergreen source of mischief for the lower courts." Comcast's petition seeks to stop Viamedia Inc.'s $160 million suit alleging ad market monopolization — which a Seventh Circuit majority salvaged based on the refusal-to-deal factor —...

