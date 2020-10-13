Broadband Groups Join Outcry Over DOD 5G Plan

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A coalition of broadband industry groups has urged the Trump administration to oppose any plan that could nationalize 5G network infrastructure, following a contentious recent U.S. Department of Defense proposal for sharing spectrum with the private sector. The DOD's September request for information, or RFI, raises the prospect of the department entering into the commercial 5G wireless market, the seven industry groups said in a Oct. 9 letter to President Donald Trump, released Tuesday. That would be at odds with a long history of communications innovation by the private sector and would have a chilling effect on private broadband investment, they...

