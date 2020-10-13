FTC Drops Bid For Sanctuary Belize Attys' Funding Info

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has withdrawn its request that a Maryland federal court force counsel for an operator of a purported Belize real estate scam to have a "sincere" phone conversation about documents showing who funds his defense, saying it and the law firm had reached a compromise. The federal agency had claimed that Searby LLP inexplicably objected to its subpoena seeking nonprivileged information about Sanctuary Belize operator Luke Chadwick's funding source, communications about his assets and related emails the law firm had with co-defendant Andris Pukke and others. But with its single-paragraph withdrawal notice on Sunday, the FTC put an...

