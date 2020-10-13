Judge Mulls Next Steps After Nixing NY Global Entry Ban

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The federal government may face penalties over its admission that it made false statements in court while defending the Trump administration's since-rescinded decision to bar New Yorkers from expedited traveler programs, a federal judge said Tuesday after concluding the ban was illegal. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said he "is currently considering what additional steps, if any, to take with respect to defendants' admitted misrepresentations," after the government disclosed in July that it had made "inaccurate or misleading statements" regarding its reasoning for excluding New York residents from the programs. Lawyers for the U.S. attorney's office had argued in court that...

