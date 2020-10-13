High Court Allows Trump Admin. To End Census Efforts Early

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Trump administration the green light to end census collection efforts before an Oct. 31 deadline, pausing a lower court's order that had barred it from doing so. The high court's decision gives the U.S. Department of Commerce a temporary reprieve from a California federal judge's September ruling, which had thwarted the department's plans to end its field operations on Sept. 30, a month ahead of schedule, after local governments, civil rights groups and Native American tribes sued. The data derived from the decennial census is used to draw congressional districts and distribute federal...

