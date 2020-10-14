Chamber Backs Lyft At 1st Circ. In Driver OT Arbitration Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge incorrectly ruled that Lyft drivers are exempt from arbitration under a federal law covering freight workers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told the First Circuit as part of a wage and hour suit against the rideshare firm. The Chamber's Tuesday amicus brief comes as Lyft appeals the lower court's decision to block arbitration of four drivers' claims that the company misclassified them to avoid paying them properly. The brief said the decision, which relied on transport worker exemptions outlined in the Federal Arbitration Act, runs counter to other courts' rulings that rideshare drivers do not fit the...

